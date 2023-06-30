General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.27. 1,886,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,881,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

