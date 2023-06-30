General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.33

General Electric (LON:GEC – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.33 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 108.89 ($1.38), with a volume of 1647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.34).

General Electric Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

