GATX (NYSE:GATX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.16

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.16 and last traded at $129.16, with a volume of 673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

GATX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.51.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.98 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

