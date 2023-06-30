Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 178.7% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Next Generation Stock Performance
GAXY remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 22,157,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,801,198. Galaxy Next Generation has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Next Generation
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.