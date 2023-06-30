Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 178.7% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation Stock Performance

GAXY remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 22,157,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,801,198. Galaxy Next Generation has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment in the United States. It offers G2 slim interactive flat panel display (IFPD), including interactive panel control and learning software, integrated PC for IFPD, mobile carts, mounts, and accessories for IFPD; G2 communicator bells, paging, and intercom products consisting of G2 Communicator software, cloud or on-premise hosting servers, internet protocol end points of varying solutions, and G2 visual communicators; G2 secure products, such as visual alerts, door hardening and device monitoring products, and chat access with first responders; and classroom audio amplification solutions comprising amplifiers, door hardening monitoring products, student microphones, call switches, and assisted listening devices, as well as various other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

