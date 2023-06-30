FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTAIM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.55. 3,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $25.09.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.