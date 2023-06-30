Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.84

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 8438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $740.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPX. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

