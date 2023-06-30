Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Foxby Price Performance
FXBY stock remained flat at $11.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 602. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. Foxby has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Foxby Company Profile
