Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Foxby Price Performance

FXBY stock remained flat at $11.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 602. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. Foxby has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Get Foxby alerts:

Foxby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.