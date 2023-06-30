Forum Financial Management LP Sells 2,491 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 793,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

