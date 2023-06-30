Forum Financial Management LP Sells 137 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 652,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $107.11. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.