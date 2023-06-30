Forum Financial Management LP Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

TSLA traded up $6.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.81. 33,597,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,249,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average is $181.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

