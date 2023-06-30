Forum Financial Management LP Has $16.62 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.87. 35,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

