Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

WTM traded up $10.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,380.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,405.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,415.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,172.00 and a one year high of $1,560.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 65.68%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

