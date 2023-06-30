Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65,486.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 733,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 732,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.77.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.95. 210,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,434. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $529.29 and a 200-day moving average of $551.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

