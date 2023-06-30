Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,566,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVRE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,481. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $286.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

