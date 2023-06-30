Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ FBIOP traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 51,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,691. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

About Fortress Biotech

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.