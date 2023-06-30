Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of FBRX opened at $1.01 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

