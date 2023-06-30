Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of FBRX opened at $1.01 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forte Biosciences
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.