FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group downgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance
FLIDY opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.32.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.
