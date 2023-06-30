FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group downgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

FLIDY opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co. A/S ( OTCMKTS:FLIDY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $867.14 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.