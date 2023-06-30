Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 240.4% from the May 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568,273 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGC. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Flora Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLGC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 58,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flora Growth will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.

See Also

