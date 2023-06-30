FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.88

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.88 and last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 29235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.