First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 339.7% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

FSZ stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $1.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

