First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $215,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

FYC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $219.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $64.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0717 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

