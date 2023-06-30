First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 228.1% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 36.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000.
TDIV stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.67. 18,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,535. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $59.68.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
