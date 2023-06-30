First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.36 and last traded at $62.86. Approximately 40,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 409,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $133,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 175,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

