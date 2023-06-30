First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 1,158.8% in June

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a growth of 1,158.8% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEMS opened at $35.86 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $294.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6646 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

