First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the May 31st total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.68. 51,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,472. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

