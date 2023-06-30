First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.07 and last traded at $61.55. 54,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 86,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $675.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXG. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

