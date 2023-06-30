First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $202.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $232.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price target on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.12.

First Solar Stock Down 0.1 %

FSLR opened at $184.01 on Monday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

