First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 68.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,634,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,944,040.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,672.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,634,717.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares valued at $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

