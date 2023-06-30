First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $272.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares in the company, valued at $214,258.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 3,988 shares of company stock valued at $97,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Bancorp by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.