Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.43

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.43 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.16). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.20), with a volume of 221,588 shares trading hands.

Finsbury Food Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.65.

About Finsbury Food Group

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as speciality breads, buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, doughnuts, celebration cakes, and sharing and snacking cakes, as well as gluten-free bread.

