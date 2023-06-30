Finning International (TSE:FTT) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.79

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$40.79 and last traded at C$40.75, with a volume of 606363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.00.

Finning International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.79. The stock has a market cap of C$6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.18. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 3.6872659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

