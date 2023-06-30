Financial Review: Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) & Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Free Report) and Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citizens Financial Services $93.10 million 3.25 $29.06 million $7.29 10.37

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and Citizens Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Citizens Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Benchmark Bankshares and Citizens Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and Citizens Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Citizens Financial Services 29.15% 14.60% 1.26%

Summary

Citizens Financial Services beats Benchmark Bankshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Bankshares



Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

About Citizens Financial Services



Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

