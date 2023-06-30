Financial Comparison: Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) vs. Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Free Report) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Silo Pharma and Lanvin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Lanvin Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

This table compares Silo Pharma and Lanvin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $70,000.00 94.35 -$3.91 million N/A N/A Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.39 -$229.99 million $0.33 14.27

Silo Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lanvin Group.

Profitability

This table compares Silo Pharma and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -5,840.34% -42.62% -37.62% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Summary

Lanvin Group beats Silo Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

