Field & Main Bank Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank raised its position in Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 224,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 177,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 401,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

