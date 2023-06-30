Field & Main Bank Purchases 226 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

