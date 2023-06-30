Field & Main Bank Purchases 1,409 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $106.81.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

