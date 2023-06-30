Field & Main Bank Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,684. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $256.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.21.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.37.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.