Field & Main Bank Has $485,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.16. 1,610,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

