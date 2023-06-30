Field & Main Bank Has $485,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVS Health Price Performance
CVS Health stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.16. 1,610,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.