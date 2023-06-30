Field & Main Bank Has $386,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after acquiring an additional 819,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.30. 1,985,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,558. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $146.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

