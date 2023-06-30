Field & Main Bank Has $1.01 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 78,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $519.63. 360,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,904. The company has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

