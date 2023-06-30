Field & Main Bank Buys 855 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $188,566,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,412,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,236,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,936,000 after buying an additional 2,766,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $87,647,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $59.67. 2,959,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,534,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.