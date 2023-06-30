Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,838,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 765,685 shares.The stock last traded at $21.69 and had previously closed at $21.54.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 46,103 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,210.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

