FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FGEN. Raymond James cut FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen raised their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.78. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,140.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,931 shares of company stock worth $980,603 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

