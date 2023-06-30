FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.42. 2,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

FG Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51.

FG Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

