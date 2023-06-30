Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners stock remained flat at $7.99 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

