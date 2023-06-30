Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance
Ferrellgas Partners stock remained flat at $7.99 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.99.
About Ferrellgas Partners
