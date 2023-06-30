FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Argus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Argus from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.86.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $249.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.09. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $249.99.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

