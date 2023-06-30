FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.86.

FedEx stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average of $211.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

