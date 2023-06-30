Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $4,800,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. 138,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,411. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,252 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

