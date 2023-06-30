Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading Down 2%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 218.86 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 241 ($3.06). Approximately 34,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 9,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.13).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51. The stock has a market cap of £153.18 million, a PE ratio of -535.56 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 306.26.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.