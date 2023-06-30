Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fagron Stock Performance

Shares of ARSUF remained flat at $16.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fagron has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

