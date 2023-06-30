Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fagron Stock Performance
Shares of ARSUF remained flat at $16.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fagron has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41.
About Fagron
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fagron
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.